Israel Gaza War Even The BBC Points Out The Obvious Blatant Israel Staged Hospital Fraud & LIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Even The BBC Points Out The Obvious Blatant Israel Staged Hospital Fraud & LIESThe Last American Vagabondhttps://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-11-17-23:d?src=embed
https://rumble.com/v3we9o7-even-msm-begins-addressing-israels-blatant-lies-and-al-shifa-tunnel-exposed.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXZpZkAtz5kx/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/israels-lies-shifa-tunnel-exposed/
Even MSM Begins Addressing Israel’s Blatant Lies & Al-Shifa “Tunnel” Exposed As Water Reservoir