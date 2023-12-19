Episode 48: An Interview With Author Israel Wayne

In this first installment of their two-part interview, Nathan is joined by homeschool author and speaker Israel Wayne to discuss the recent barrage of attacks on homeschooling by major media outlets. There are numerous resources that can help dispel these claims made against homeschooling. These resources are linked below, along with FPM's website:
FPM Website: https://fpmca.org
Michigan Homeschool Organization: https://www.michn.org
WaPo Article About Homeschool Regulations: https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2023/12/06/michigan-homeschool-regulations-child-abuse/
WaPo Article About evil treatment of homeschooled child by their stepmother: https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/interactive/2023/homeschooling-child-abuse-torture-roman-lopez/?fbclid=IwAR27SdKiDBGV-xpEtOvHXaPlKwM4uJNPRk67tVRAFazozUD3B4wOc8zDgkw&itid=lk_interstitial_manual_5
WaPo Article about Dr. Brian Ray: https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2023/12/11/brian-ray-homeschool-student-outcomes/
