THE TRUTH ABOUT IDEOLOGY
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
30 views • 12 months ago

In this lecture, I discuss how ideologies like feminism and communism influence personal responsibility. I challenge the idea that ideologies keep individuals in a state of perpetual childhood by shifting accountability to external factors. By exploring feminism's portrayal of women as victims of patriarchy and communism's view of identity based on socioeconomic status, I emphasize the importance of taking ownership of one's choices and avoiding a mindset of eternal adolescence. This talk prompts reflection on the societal implications of ideologies that diminish self-responsibility and promote victimhood, ultimately advocating for self-awareness and empowerment in navigating life's complexities.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, the Truth About Sadism, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

feminismcommunismevidencephilosophyreasonvictimsempowermentpatriarchypersonal responsibilityideologiessocioeconomic statusselfresponsibility
