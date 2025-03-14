BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
$25,000,000 Unused FEMA Water Bottles - DOGE Reported Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the Nebraska Delegation
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
317 views • 6 months ago

In a striking example of federal mismanagement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allowed $25,000,000 in unused water reserves to expire, a costly oversight now under scrutiny. The $25,000,000 unused FEMA water reserves, intended as a critical emergency resource, went stale due to poor inventory control, a lapse flagged by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a textbook case of wasteful spending. This stagnant stockpile, funded by taxpayers, was buried within the FY 2025 Homeland Security Act (H.R. 8752), a measure that sailed through Congress with support from Nebraska’s entire delegation.

The Nebraska lawmakers—Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, alongside Representatives Mike Flood, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith—unanimously voted “yes” on the legislation tied to this debacle. Their approval of the bill, which included the $25,000,000 unused FEMA water reserves, has drawn criticism for endorsing a system that failed to safeguard public funds. DOGE’s investigation revealed this as part of a broader pattern of fraud, waste, and abuse, with the expired water reserves standing out as a glaring symbol of negligence.

The financial burden of this oversight ultimately falls on taxpayers, who funded a resource left to languish. The Nebraska delegation’s consistent support for such spending measures underscores a deeper issue of accountability in Congress, with the $25,000,000 unused FEMA water reserves serving as a stark reminder of the consequences. For a comprehensive breakdown, see the "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse" video, listing 100 items, or the 10-part series, available alongside the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald.

