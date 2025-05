ORGANIZED RELIGION IS & EVIL DECEPTION!

ORGANIZED RELIGION IS A CON GAME! ALL ONE HAS TO DO IS ACCEPT YESHUA/JESUS AS THEIR ONE AND ONLY SAVIOR AND LIVE A LOVING RIGHTEOUS LIFE AND HE OR SHE WILL BE SAVED AND BE GUARANTEED ACCESS TO HEAVEN WHEN THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATH ON PLANET EARTH. THE BIBLE CLEARLY SAYS THE ONLY OPEN GET IS THE ACCEPTANCE OF YESHUA/JESUS. THE WORLD TODAY ISN'T LIVING THE WAY YESHUA SAID TO LIVE HERE ON EARTH. HUMANS HATE EACH OTHER NOW AND THEY KILL, STEAL AND DESTROY EVERYTHING IN THEIR PATH. THEY'VE BECOME WICKED AND FEW OF THEM CANBE REDEEMED NOW. THIS PROVES WE ARE LIVING IN THE END TIMES AND MORE IMPORTANTLY IN THE TRIBULATION. YOU BETTER GET RIGHT WITH YOURSELF IF YOU'RE NOT LIVING A GODLY LIFE. THE CLOCK IS TICKING AND TIME IS RUNNING OUT. REMEMBER THIS! WHEN YOU DRAW YOUR LAST BREATH THEY ONLY THING THAT LEAVES IS YOUR SOUL AND SPIRIT...WAKEUP!