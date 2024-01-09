Today Makia Freeman posted this video with the title "Is Israel’s Iron Dome a Hoax?"- This CLEARLY appears to be the case, as the next video that I still had laying around SHOWS.. Stay tuned!!

Is Israel’s Iron Dome a Hoax? I don’t know, but I do know we need to QUESTION EVERYTHING. Over 10 years ago, Israeli scientist and security expert Dr Motty Scheffer called the Iron Dome the biggest hoax in the world.
🔻
🎥 Watch: Is Rothschild Israel's Iron Dome Fake? A Massive Hoax? -- Iron Dome a Giant Deceptive Harmless Fireworks Show
https://rumble.com/v460iy6-is-rothschild-israels-iron-dome-fake-a-massive-hoax-missiles-blowing-up.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=22
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.