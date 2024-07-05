© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Al-Qassam Dig a Tunnel to Plant Explosives to Target a Merkava Tank in Tal Al-Sultan
The targeting of a “Merkvah” tank within a Zionist armored force after monitoring the movement of enemy vehicles for several days on Al-Bahr Street, south of the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. 2014/06/26
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
