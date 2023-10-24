BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bearskin Tactical Hoodie 3.0 - Minuteman Review
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
81 views • 10/24/2023

Baerskin Tactical Hoodie 3.0 Left chest pocket is 3/4" taller than v2.0. I need another ½” for my oversized phone. Zippered pockets are stacked on all three interior pouches. Outside chest pocket and the two hand warmer pockets are both lined with a soft, slick nylon material. Gentle on sunglasses and gloved hands easily slide in and out. This is the change I notice most switching between v2.0 and 3.0 The zipper closure is now on the right side to prevent insult to American masculinity. A hanging loop is beneficial…especially in public bathroom stalls New rubber Velcro closures slim the wrist. 20 Hoodie Enhancements Zipper Storm flap 12 pockets 2 morale patches 3 slick Lined pockets Hanging loop 40% heavier fleece than your standard hoodie That works out to $6 per enhancement. Cheaper per enhancement than 2.0 or your typical department store hoodie. Baerskin Tactical Hoodie is My favorite cold weather garment and is now available in Women's sizes and More colors. Full feature review coming soon. https://baerskinhoodie.com

Keywords
baerskintactical hoodieversion three
