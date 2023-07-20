⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (20 July 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(20 July 2023)

▫️Tonight the Armed Forces of the RU Federation continued the strikes with sea- and air-based precision weapons against production workshops and storage sites for unmanned boats near Odessa & Ilyichyovsk (Odessa region).

▫️In addition, fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the AFU have been destroyed close to Nikolayev.

▫️The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated & active actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, 16 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Belogorovka, Pervomayskoye, Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka and north of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Operational-Tactical & Army aviation have hit AFU personnel & hardware close to Bogdanovka, Chasov Yar & Dyleevka (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were 210 UKR servicemen, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehi, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system,

▫️Akatsiya & Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, 1 D-30 howitzers, D-20 & Msta-B guns.

▫️In addition, 2 ammo depots of the 81st Airmobile & 110th Mechanised brigades of the AFU have been destroyed near Serebryanka & Avdeevka (DPR).

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by OP-Tactical & Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad GOF, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower & hardware close to Molchanovo, Kislovka (Kharkov reg), & Stelmakhovka (LPR).

▫️The actions of 1 UKR sabotage & recon group have been disrupted close to Ivanovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces units have repelled 2 enemy attacks north-west of Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, aviation and artillery have launched attacks on units of 21st, 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryanskoye forestry.

▫️The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of the coordinated actions by the Vostok Group of Forces, 2 enemy attacks have been repelled near Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (DPR).



▫️In addition, AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas have been hit close to Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, AFU units have been hit close to Novodanilovka and Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been thwarted near Charivnoye and Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 170 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers.





▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 3 pickup trucks, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.





▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 94 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 103 areas.





▫️1 signal node of the AFU 110th Mechanised Brigade and an enemy command post 63rd Mechanised Brigade have been hit near Avdeevka and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 7 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.





▫️In addition, 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic), Novoandreevka, Staromlynovka, Orlinskoye, Vasilyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Vodyanoye, Konstantinovka, Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), Novaya Kakhovka and Podstepnoye (Kherson region).





📊In total, 456 airplanes, 243 helicopters, 5,140 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,776 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,139 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,537 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,767 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.