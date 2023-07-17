Is Biden Preparing to Send American Soldiers to War?

Joe Biden recently signed an executive order to authorize calling up as many as 3,000 Reservists to deploy in Europe to support NATO and Ukraine. The Pentagon says the order doesn’t mean the reservists will be deployed, only that they’ll be available if needed.

Also, several Republican presidential candidates converged in Iowa at the Family Leadership Summit, where they were interviewed by Tucker Carlson; the event served as a reminder of why establishment figures have little pull with the majority of Republican voters. Plus, the CDC now endorses the idea that men can breastfeed babies, and climate activists in Germany blockaded major airports.

In the second half of the show, William F. Jasper discusses why the corporate media is slamming the movie Sound of Freedom, and, in their latest installment on principles, Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit discuss the importance of virtue.