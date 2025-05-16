BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump’s Shadow War: Globalists Exposed in 2025 Showdown | 40K FootView Ep. 54
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 4 months ago

In this explosive episode of The 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan sits down with SG Anon to dissect the high-stakes geopolitical maneuvers of the Trump administration, the shadow wars against globalist agendas, and the unfolding battle for transparency and sovereignty. The conversation spans:


Trump’s Historic Middle East Deals: Analyzing the 600BSaudienergy/defensepactand 1.2T Qatar investment, and how these alliances counter deep-state infiltration.


The "Check-In Meeting": SG Anon reveals how Trump’s 2024 foreign tour is a progress report on dismantling decades of intelligence-community control.


Netanyahu’s Defiance: Why Israel’s aggressive posture exposes lingering puppet strings tied to Mossad and globalist factions.


Espionage Warfare: From "Crazy Ivan" tactics to the Diddy/Epstein blackmail nexus, how hidden leverage is being used to purge corrupt actors.


The Endgame: A multipolar world, financial resets, and the coming reckoning for traitors—domestically and abroad.


SG Anon warns of imminent "exposures" tied to human trafficking, bioterrorism, and satanic cults, while urging vigilance as the Trump administration moves toward systemic purification.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
deep statesatanic cultsshadow governmentepstein blackmailfinancial resettrump 2024trump dealssaudi-qatar pactintel purgenetanyahu defiancemossad tiesglobalist counterespionage warfarecrazy ivanmultipolar shifttrafficking exposurebioterror reckoningsovereignty battlesystemic purificationtraitor accountability
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy