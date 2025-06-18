Mossad's VIP Pedophile Blackmail Material Hacked by Iran Days Before Israel Declared War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just days before the first strikes, Iranian state hackers pulled off one of the most devastating cyber ops in modern history, seizing a staggering 3 terabytes of top-secret Israeli intelligence. Not just military secrets… but kompromat. Files detailing Israel's vast surveillance operations, including deep cover programs inside the United States.
And within that trove? Evidence of crimes unspeakable, crimes implicating some of the most powerful people on Earth.
This isn't just about war. It's about blackmail, betrayal, and a global house of cards on the brink of collapse.
