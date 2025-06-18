BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mossad's VIP Pedophile Blackmail Material Hacked by Iran Days Before Israel Declared War
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
339 followers
Follow
416 views • 2 months ago

Just days before the first strikes, Iranian state hackers pulled off one of the most devastating cyber ops in modern history, seizing a staggering 3 terabytes of top-secret Israeli intelligence. Not just military secrets… but kompromat. Files detailing Israel's vast surveillance operations, including deep cover programs inside the United States.

And within that trove? Evidence of crimes unspeakable, crimes implicating some of the most powerful people on Earth.

This isn't just about war. It's about blackmail, betrayal, and a global house of cards on the brink of collapse.



Tags: Israel, Iran, WW3, Elite pedophilia, Elite, pedophilia, Mossad, World war 3, World war III, Middle East, Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu, air strikes, Iranian, hackers, cyber ops, 3 terabytes, top secret, intelligence, kompromat, surveillance operations, blackmail, betrayal, collapse

