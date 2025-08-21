A Call for Intercessors | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬​

In this compelling video, we delve into the ministry of Hanani and the profound inquiry of Nehemiah. Have you ever wondered how the heart of a leader transforms a nation? You’ll see how Nehemiah’s curiosity about his homeland set into motion a series of miraculous events.





Israel was in great distress, their walls broken down (Nehemiah 1:3). When Nehemiah heard this, he didn’t just brush it off; he sat down, fasted, and wept for many days (Nehemiah 1:4). This response teaches us the importance of being attentive and engaged with the needs of our community and nation.





We’ll also draw parallels with Esther's journey. Just like Nehemiah, Esther's purpose came into play in her fifth chapter—when she learned of Mordecai's cries outside the palace. It was a defining moment that led her to realize she was placed in her position “for such a time as this.” Could it be that you, too, were created for something greater, to make an impact in your nation?





As we explore the scriptures (Isaiah 59:15-16, Ezekiel 22:30), we see that God is on the lookout for intercessors, individuals who will stand in the gap and pray fervently for their nation. Don’t miss out on understanding how your role can be pivotal in these times of crisis.





👥 Join us as we uncover these truths and ignite a passion for intercession in our hearts.





A Call for Intercessors

Prophetic Time | 23 June 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/WUOKcOs-k4Y





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/Qrm_MFnKXGE





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/dDGB_i_MO9o





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/9gzxUO7jXck





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/xJUTl7WIXxk





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290





(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore





https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici





https://tr.ee/SOW









– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit