Bright Insight
Dec 15, 2023
Not only do we have No idea how the Ancient Egyptians constructed the Pyramids, but we have absolutely No feasible clue how the they lifted stones as heavy as 1,000 TONS (2 MILLION POUNDS) and then inexplicably transported them HUNDREDS of miles.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41etmv-this-lost-ancient-mystery-will-blow-your-mind.html
