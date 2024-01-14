Reading from the Bible about the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

I am thinking we may be seeing all these things in the world today. And it seems the Globalists WEF is the first horsemen, the white horse to Conquer the world... starting back in 2020 till today. Can you see now the 2 horsemen starting up? Wars and rumors of wars?

It is now 2024... and it doesn't seem to be stopping. God is allowing these things to happen because of the world has massively sinned against God... with her abominations... Abortion, Homosexuality, Child sex trafficking, Pornography, Fornication, Adultery, Murder, Hatred, Corruption in low and high places... and all Liars, and all thieves, all unbelief, Witchcraft, satanic worship, cannibalism, and every foul and putrid abomination against our Almighty God and against our fellow man.

I believe these days are the 'birth pangs' before the rapture of the wise bride of Christ. But first the great falling away of the foolish brides ...who were not ready for our Lord's appearing.

After the rapture there will be 7 years of what the Bible calls the Tribulation... where it will be the worst of times this world will ever experience!

God's Word does not lie. He has told us this will happen... but many are not ready. And some think they are ready, they think they are right with God, but they are not.

Jesus said... 'When I return, will I find faith upon the earth'.

Folks I plead with you... repent of your sins... believe in Jesus Christ/Yahushua HaMassiach (in Hebrew) as your Lord and Savior... and be water Baptized, so you can be filled with the Holy Spirit who then empowers believers to submit to God and resist the devil. Baptism is not meant for Babies but for those who repent and want to follow Jesus. We are not only to believe in Christ... but follow Him... in holiness and righteous. The Holy Spirit will help people follow Him... our Lord and our Savior. Obeying Acts 2:38 is so important.

Acts 2:38... "Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be water baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost".

1 Peter 1:16... “Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.”

Ephesians 2:10... "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.