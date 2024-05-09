⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ As a result of active operations, the Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, defeated AFU 21st and 44th mechanised brigades close to Stelmakhovka and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, one counter-attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 116th Mechanised Brigade was repelled near Senkovka railway station.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines, inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 23rd, 33rd mechanised, 79th air assault, 111th territorial defence brigades near Yelizavetovka, Novoye, and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic). One attack launched by an assault group of the AFU 93rd mechanised brigade was repelled near Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 215 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, including one U.S.-made M113, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, four 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ As a result of active operations, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation, inflicted losses on units of AFU 59th mechanised infantry, 24th, 100th, and 115th mechanised, 68th jaeger, 109th territorial defence, 2nd national guard brigades near Karlovka, Mayorsk, Novgorodskoye, Rozovka, Novokalinovo, and Semyonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Ten counter-attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 23rd, 24th, 47th, 100th mechanised, 71st jaeger, 59th mechanised infantry, 142nd and 143rd infantry brigades were repelled close to Leninskoye, Solovyevo, Orlovka, Pervomayskoye, and Netaylovo (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and two infantry fighting vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops eliminated two 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers, two 155-mm U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th mechanised infantry, 128th territorial defence brigades near Urozhaynoye and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 175 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, one 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer, as well as two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces launched strikes at clusters of manpower and hardware of AFU 65th mechanised, 121st territorial defence, 23rd national guard brigades near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region), and Vyshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and two 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one command and observation post of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade and one ammunition depot of AFU Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group, as well as AFU manpower and military hardware in 105 areas.

▫️ Air defence systems have shot down two U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, 15 Czech-made Vampire missiles, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, five French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, as well as 28 unmanned aerial vehicles. 📊 In total, 594 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,856 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 air-to-air missile systems, 15,960 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,280 MLRS combat vehicles, 9,415 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,563 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.



