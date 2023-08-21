California's 2nd Hurricane in HISTORY - Hurricane Hilary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Bit da Vinci
August 19, 2023
Stay Safe Out There Everyone Impacted!
I feel like I'm becoming a meteorologist, with all my weather content. When I made a video about how El Niño 2023 was going to be massive, I would NEVER have predicted we'd get a hurricane in San Diego. This is truly unprecedented. Let's figure out what's going on and what you need to know. This is a very short quick episode, just want to get it out before it hits.
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci
Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci
Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/
what we'll cover
two bit da vinci,hurricane hilary,california hurricane,hurricane hilary san diego ca,hurricane hilary california,California's FIRST Hurricane in HISTORY - Hurricane Hilary,hurricane,hilary,hurricane hilary live,hurricane in california,el niño 2023,el niño,pacific hurricane,hurricane hilary in california,hurricane hilary footage,why is there a hurricane in california,first hurricane,first hurricane to hit california
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0rOvprapmQ