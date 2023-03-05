IT'S HAPPENING - Farmers are blocking the streets in Brussels🚜🚜🚜 protesting climate tyranny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT'S HAPPENING - The farmers have had enough of climate tyranny and are blocking the streets with their tractors in Brussels🚜🚜🚜
The protests are spreading to Belgium.
In the Netherlands the state wants to force farmers to sell their land to the state in order to meet new climate goals. 3000 farms will essentially be seized. This is The Great Reset in action.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1632018168175624192