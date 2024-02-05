Scott Ritter: Ukraine will be DESTROYED and NATO Just Made a Huge Mistake - Intelligence Assessment to Congress for another $60 Billion

Scott Ritter: Ukraine will be DESTROYED and NATO Just Made a Huge Mistake

I'm sharing this video from, 'Danny Haiphong', at YouTube, from earlier today, Feb 4th, 2024. Info to support his channel is below. This is a clip from a longer video just prior.

Former US Marine Corps Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter reacts to a US intelligence assessment claiming major Russian losses and reveals the true extent of Ukraine's destruction behind NATO lies. This interview was originally conducted in mid December 2023 but remains as prescient and relevant as ever.

Below is Danny's info, but I want to also add this first:

The US Senate has released a bipartisan deal on border security, Ukraine, and Israel aid.

The $118 billion compromise bill includes:

🔸 $60 billion for Ukraine security assistance

🔸 $20.23 billion to address the US border crisis – three times less than the aid to Ukraine

🔸 $14.1 billion for Israel

🔸 $10 billion for humanitarian aid, including to Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine

🔸 $2.33 billion for Ukrainian refugees

🔸 $2.44 billion for US operations related to the Red Sea conflict

🔸 $26.15 billion to replenish US weapons stocks provided to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel

🔸 $4.83 billion for measures to "deter China" in the Indo-Pacific Region

Biden supported the bill, urging Congress to swiftly pass it. Back to Danny...

