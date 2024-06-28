© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Solomon's Gold Series - Part 7: Track of the Hebrew to the Philippines. Ophir, Sheba, Tarshish
Warning: If you have not watched the rest of the series beginning with Part 1, this may seem like you jumped into the middle of the conversation because you have. On this one video, we receive comments and questions that are completely answered in the rest of the series. We encourage you to begin with Part 1. Thank you.
In this segment, we consider the ancient Hebrew origins of different place names and words within the Philippines as well as some Greek. This is a continuation of our search for Solomon's source of gold and resources following Joktan, Ophir, Sheba, Tarshish which we prove is the Philippines in other segments. Not as Hebrew scholars but as laymen with the capability of searching for ourselves. And, we found several ties. Some of which hold huge ramifications in the search for Solomon's Gold. You do not want to skip this one but if this is your starting point, don't forget to go back to Part 1 because this series will blow your mind several times over.
