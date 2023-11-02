DROPPING BILL GATES MOSQUITOES OVER LONG BEACH CAL. THIS WEEK (LINKS TO VIDEOS YOU NEED TO SEE)

God only knows what they are carrying... more information in the following videos:





World Health Organization Says MOSQUITOES Will Cause Next Pandemic! (+ Link to Gates & Biolabs??):

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sdKKsQ1tHmRI/





Mosquitoes than can paralyze humans reported in 7 states after Gates releases GMO mosquitoes:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aiJUrmHxXFMf/





Our government has declared war on it's own people...

People vanishing into thin air explained.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9iDcp5aimHnz/

People are vanishing into thin air all over the world. What's going on? This time at the airport😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xqSXTImDsPdu/

Herds of deer and elk have migrated from the forests to peoples yards in Colorado. What's going on?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ksnwJZjRokkK/

Police Officers face federal charges for operating a torture chamber called "The Brave Cave"🐷🚔

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aXIObWhbp3l/

Zero Pain! Zero Side effects! Everybody get your💉...he died. Famous musician is no more🎸

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Os2Fms28C6Hi/

Big Mike...not your ordinary dyke, Big Mike! ROFL (King Tut song parody)🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGUVKxenR04i/

Video from an Adrenochrome🩸harvesting operation (Graphic)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gRcSWwp6vjWu/

Where does your blood🩸🩸 really go after a donation? To help the sick? Maybe. Most likely will not

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypqu3n5VF5Oq/

Bread and Circuses. Fighting over a seat at fake satanic illuminati sporting event😳💥😆

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B9pznXO6lh6G/

Vax pushing influencer gets butt kicked by the shot "I got a nose bleed for some reason"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGBaf2xthQ0z/

The silent war continues. All the Narcan in the world won't help her. She's dead

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MbIifDQiKHMq/

The sex slavery that goes on in Israel at the hands of the Zionist

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IL4b75gxlilk/





