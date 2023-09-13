⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (13 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 September 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled eight attacks by assault groups of 80th airborne assault, 3rd assault, 59th motorised infantry and 110th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Kleshcheevka, Andreevka, Pervomaiskoye, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️In addition, one ammunition depot of the AFU 79th Airborne Assault Brigade has been destroyed near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, two attacks by assault groups of 38th and 36th brigades of the AFU Marines have been repelled close to Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 235 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as one electronic warfare station.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, enemy manpower and hardware of 47th mechanised, 48th airmobile, and 82nd airborne assault brigades of the AFU have been hit near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were over 205 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️During the counter-battery warfare, U.S.-manufactured M777 and M119 howitzers, four D-30 guns, one D-20 gun, and one Msta-B howitzer have been hit.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of competent actions of units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Ground-Attack and Army aviation, and artillery, two attacks by assault groups of the 21st Mechanised Brigade and the 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade have been repelled east of Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 65 servicemen and two armoured fighting vehicles.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Olshana and Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured personnel carriers, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one M777 artillery system, and one U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin howitzer have been destroyed.

▫️One ammunition depot of the AFU 114th Brigade of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine has been destroyed near Glubokoye (Kharkov region).

▫️In Kherson direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems have hit one manpower concentration area of the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Alekseevsky Island.

▫️As a result of the fire attack, over 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles & 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery syst have been destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised UKR P-18 & ST-68 radar stations for the detection & tracking of air targets near Lukashevo (Zaporozhye reg) and Krutoyarovka (Dnepropetrovsk reg), as well as enemy manpower & military hardware in 129 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 5 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, 37 UKR UAV have been destroyed & suppressed by electronic warfare stations close to Blagodatnoye, Zaitsevo (DPR), Verkhnekamenka, Novovodyanoye (LPR), Kardashinka, Sagi (Kherson reg), Novogorovka & Tarasovka (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 467 airplanes, 248 helicopters, 6,706 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 AD missile syst, 11,811 tanks & other armored fighting vehicles, 1,150 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,359 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 12,958 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.