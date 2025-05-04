CTP (20250517 S2E100) Strategically Stupid 2 BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S2E100) Winning Hearts and Minds: Why Some Political Arguments Fail While Others Succeed
[20+ Audio platforms scheduled drop 20250517]
We examine the critical difference between strategically smart and strategically stupid political communication in our 100th (regular Sat's) episodes (plus 80+ MidWeek Guest drops). Effective political persuasion requires focusing on relevant issues that connect with voters rather than sharing inflammatory memes or outdated conspiracy theories.
• The concept of strategic stupidity – sharing content that only generates eye-rolls and mockery
• How focusing on irrelevant figures like the Obamas or Clintons wastes persuasive opportunities
• The importance of discussing economic issues that affect everyone's daily lives
• Using humor strategically to bypass people's defensive reactions
• Understanding the difference between classical liberals who can be persuaded and committed leftists
• Recognizing that the GOP has become the party of working people while Democrats serve elite interests
• The need for independents to choose sides in the fight to restore the American republic
• How sharing factual, relevant information is the only way to change minds and win elections