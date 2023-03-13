Turkey earthquake – Natural disaster or display of military power? | www.kla.tv/25401

The disastrous earthquake of February 6, 2023 in the Southeast of Turkey and North Syria has reached shocking levels of devastation, while the human death toll continues to skyrocket. Scientists around the globe are more than shocked by this extreme drifting apart by several meters of the earth's crusts during this quake.



👉 https://kla.tv/25401





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





UN Convention of December 10, 1976 on the Prohibition of Military or Other Hostile Use of Environmentally Modifying Techniques (Swiss version)

https://www.fedlex.admin.ch/eli/cc/1988/1888_1888_1888/de

Report of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Security and Defense Policy in the European Parliament from 1995 with explicit mention of the military research facility HAARP in Alaska/USA

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/A-4-1999-0005_DE.pdf?redirect





Weather as a weapon (excerpt from the Terra-X program “Wild Planet – Part Three: Storms,” broadcast on ZDF on April 27, 2013)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ay31-KL87hc





Documentary by “Conrebbi” on the occasion of the Fukushima quake on March 11, 2011:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npzvWGZfdho





Resonant frequency of the earth, so-called “Schumann frequency”:

https://lebensfeldstabilisator.de/innere-harmonie-resonanz-mit-den-positiven-kraeften/





https://odysee.com/@EvaHermanOffiziell:1/08.02.23_Wettermanipulation_Erdbeben:a





https://odysee.com/@MaxWende:f/LION-Media---Erdbeben-als-Waffe---Wurde-die-Tuerkei-angegriffen----09.02.2023:3

https://odysee.com/@moonjunky:e/Deprem-Korkunc-G%C3%B6r%C3%BCnt%C3%BCler-Erdbeben-T%C3%BCrkei-aktuelle-Videos-Earthquake-Turkey-2023-Videos:9

Sky observations just before the quake in Turkey:

https://odysee.com/@ChristopherKennethBowser:6/People-saw-strange-light-in-sky-before-Turkey-Earthquake.--t:c

https://odysee.com/@Flogbags:2/SKIES-ABOVE-TURKEY-JUST-BEFORE-EARTHQUAKE:1





Lightning before the quake:

https://odysee.com/@Lighthousenews:8/video_2023-02-07_18-41-35:c





GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences earthquake info worldwide; earthquakes arranged chronologically, with magnitude values and coordinates of the epicenter

https://geofon.gfz-potsdam.de/





Strikingly strong drifting apart of the continental plates:

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-64603521





Petroleum and energy supply by Turkey:

https://www.chemietechnik.de/anlagenbau/tuerkei-und-russland-eroeffnen-gas-pipeline-durch-das-schwarze-meer.html

https://emweo.de/news/erdbeben-in-der-tuerkei-trifft-oelindustrie/

https://www.dena.de/fileadmin/dena/Dokumente/Pdf/3074_Laenderprofil_Tuerkei_REG.pdf [page 16]



