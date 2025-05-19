BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1043 the plan for your life, the seven things you need to know
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1043 the plan for your life, the seven things you need to know

Scripture: Yirmeyahu (Jer) 29:4-14 the plans I have for you.

SYNOPSIS: Jer 29:11 For I know what plans I have in mind for you,' says YEHOVAH, 'plans for well-being, not for bad things; so that you can have hope and a future. Why does it say plan instead of destiny? From the time of Adam being created till this very day. Each person has been given a plan with personal choices. Why do we choose to turn away from the plan given? When we turn from that plan we turn to the seven things ELOHIM hates. Let us learn how to get back to the plan of good HE has for us.


VERSES: Yirmeyahu (Jer) 29:4-14 the plans I have for you. Rev. 20:11-15 if HE has a plan, why is there a need for a trial. 1ST Sh’mu’el (Sam) 15:2-26 What does ELOHIM desire more sacrifice or obedience. Proverbs 6:16-19 6 no 7 things GOD hates. 1ST Sh’mu’el (Sam) 15:3-26.


www.BGMCTV.org

politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
