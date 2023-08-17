X22 REPORT Ep 3141b - Cyber Attack Simulation Completed By [WEF], Pause, Planned & Accounted For,Think Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3141b - August 16, 2023
Cyber Attack Simulation Completed By [WEF], Pause, Planned & Accounted For, Think Election
Trump and the patriots are leading the [DS] down the path where he can expose all the crimes the [DS] players have committed. Everything they are doing to him will be used against them to show the people the truth. That is why the [DS] is planning on using a cyber attack to most likely postpone the elections. Trump and the patriots planned for this and this and the plan will come full circle. The [DS] time is almost up.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)