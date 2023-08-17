X22 REPORT Ep 3141b - Cyber Attack Simulation Completed By [WEF], Pause, Planned & Accounted For,Think Election

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3141b - August 16, 2023

Cyber Attack Simulation Completed By [WEF], Pause, Planned & Accounted For, Think Election

Trump and the patriots are leading the [DS] down the path where he can expose all the crimes the [DS] players have committed. Everything they are doing to him will be used against them to show the people the truth. That is why the [DS] is planning on using a cyber attack to most likely postpone the elections. Trump and the patriots planned for this and this and the plan will come full circle. The [DS] time is almost up.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





