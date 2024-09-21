Weaponized Irradiated Purple LED Street Light - Harriman, TN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is right near the 40 in Harriman, TN.
That's how they do it right, slowly replace the regular LED with these Weaponized irradiated purple LED street lights?
Coming to a town near you! I've been watching for them to start appearing. This was about 7am.
They'll be coming for us purebloods but I have no fear, I AM A CHILD OF GOD !!!!