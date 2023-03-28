Shocking New Information About DoD And Covid19 Contracts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New disclosures reveal that Covid-19 was well in
the making long before it showed its ugly face to
the world. Worse still, is it possible that the virus
never 'escaped' from a lab that only wanted to
find ways to protect people from nasty diseases?
Is it possible that the lab was run by the military? Watch this video from 'Redacted'.
Video sourced from:
'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris
Closing theme music:
'Sneaky Action' - by David Fesliyan
http://fesliyanstudios.com/about
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted
News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
