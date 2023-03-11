BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
15 Minute Cities Thread Part 5 [VIDS & LINKS]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
333 followers
297 views • 03/11/2023

■ https://tinyurl.com/15MinuteCitiesFeed

■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv/

■ https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv



This is what will happen with the ‘15 minute’ dystopian scheme…

🤬🤬🤬

https://t.me/c/1711901317/914



15 Minute City Data Request

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwknbhpWPxs



“15-Min Cities” Being Promoted Now in Southern Florida to “Help Recovery From Hurricane Ian”

https://t.me/c/1711901317/969



15 minute cities in Canada https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/sc-vi/map-applications.php

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhdQhwCExzY




Edmontonians are upset that the city didn’t consult them before deciding to turn Edmonton into a ‘ 15 Minute City ‘COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU

https://t.me/c/1711901317/972



Welcome to the 15-minute city. If you have exceeded your limit of meat, dairy and eggs, the digital entrance gates won't open for you. Location: London, Canada. Soon to be in all the stores.

https://t.me/c/1711901317/974



15-Minute Cities – Socialism on Steroids - City planning or planned control? What could possibly go wrong?

https://www.libertynation.com/15-minute-cities-socialism-on-steroids/



The Real Threat Of 15-Minute Cities

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/real-threat-15-minute-cities



Inside Cleveland’s plans to become a 15-minute city

https://www.fastcompany.com/90823679/cleveland-15-minute-city




🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv


💎TREASURE💎

■ https://tinyurl.com/IvermectinResources

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://www.devolution.link

■ https://Travel19criticalcare.com

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net


#FiteenMinuteCities #China #Skynet #UrbanPlanning #GeoFencing #Conspiracy #Edmonton #Lockdowns #Protests #Globalists #CBDC #ClimateChange #Transhumanism #GreatReset #WEF #Biden #ChrisSky #Travel #Vaccines #AI #NWO #Cabal #Canada #Alberta #God #ESG #Religion #Agenda2030 #WHO #Covfefe #Freedom

Keywords
freedomvaccinesgodglobalistsaichinanwoconspiracybidencabalwhoprotestsclimatechangeskynettranshumanismwefagenda2030covfefelockdownsesggeofencinggreatresetcbdcfiteenminutecitiesurbanplanning
