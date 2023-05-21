BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Daily Scripture (Romans 3:4)
Daily Bread And Water
Daily Bread And Water
7 views • 05/21/2023

Bread & Water is essential for life. In both the physical (our body's need for food to survive) & in the spiritual (our spiritual need for Jesus to survive). So if you hunger & thirst for righteousness, please join us. We give you an #appetizer w/ a #VerseOfTheDay (#BibleVerse) from The #Bible #everyday.


Yesterday's Video

https://youtu.be/RqPSAuml0qg



***Our Belief***

The Bible From Cover To Cover It's All About Jesus. Bread & Water is essential for life. Our physical body needs for food to survive. Our spiritual body needs for Jesus to survive.


***Our Mission***

Share Scriptures, Share The Gospel & Share The Good News That Jesus Is Coming Back SOON!!!


***LINKS TO FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA***

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyBreadWater

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailybreadwater

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailybreadwater

Harpazo Club - https://www.harpazo.club/-DailyBreadWater

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-2443214

Telegram - https://t.me/DailyBreadWater

Twitter - https://twitter.com/DailyBreadWater

Vimeo - https://vimeo.com/dailybreadwater

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@DailyBreadWater



***Read The Bible for yourself***

https://youtu.be/gh4dTvoBEwM


Here is Websites to read the Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com

http://biblehub.com

http://www.biblestudytools.com

http://www.openbible.info


You can also read The Bible on your smart phone, tablet, computer. Anything with an Android, Apple, Amazon app store.

Or Listen to Word Of Promise Audio Bible via our YouTube Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH7lJ4jw8DbEYnPuLvEeX4X_t53zp0oIG


Here We Have A PDF Chart Breaking Down The Bible into Chapters Per Book, Verses Per Book, Verses Per Chapter

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r3NSmL8rS8Z6u3iAN_R8ecj3UQey06ST/view?usp=sharing



***How to Be Saved***


A = ADMIT

ADMIT you’re a sinner in need of a savior

https://youtu.be/WFywYCjDBoI


Sin separates us for God

https://youtu.be/ZrG6XoXYUqE


ADMIT you can't do this on your own

https://youtu.be/cj-uwLa191k


ADMIT you need Jesus



B = BELIEVE

BELIEVE Jesus is who He says He is

https://youtu.be/izy9WjLlA1o


BELIEVE Jesus died for you, was buried and He rose from the dead

https://youtu.be/Z6X84_XlQLg


Jesus is our mediator

https://youtu.be/fOYNEZ1oN9c



C = CALL/CONFESS

CONFESS your sins

https://youtu.be/58MRpYzpozQ


CALL on The Name of The LORD

https://youtu.be/uJAWrg95gHQ


"ABC's Of Salvation" & Sample Prayer PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing



Do you need prayer or have praise report?


To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report

E-Mail us at [email protected]

or

Leave a comment or message on one of our Social Media pages



#Amen, #Apocalypse, #Appetizer, #Believe, #Bible, #BibleProphecy, #BibleStudy, #BibleVerse, #BibleVerseOfTheDay, #Blessed, #Blood, #Bread, #BreadOfLife, #Cast, #Christ, #Christian, #Christianity, #Church, #Cross, #Daily, #Debut, #EndTimes, #Everyday, #Facebook, #FacebookLIVE, #Faith, #God, #GodIsGood, #GodsWord, #Gospel, #Grace, #Heaven, #Heal, #HolyGhost, #HolySpirit, #Hope, #Imminent, #Inspiration, #Israel, #Jesus, #JesusIsComing, #JesusIsComingSoon, #JesusIsLord, #JesusLovesYou, #JesusIsKing, #JesusSaves, #LastDays, #Life, #LIVE, #LIVEStream, #LivingWater, #Lord, #Lost, #LostLovedOnes, #Love, #Maranatha, #MarkOfTheBeast, #Mercy, #Microsoft, #Motivation, #Office, #Paradise, #Peace, #PowerPoint, #Praise, #PraiseReport, #Pray, #Prayer, #Presentation, #Prophecy, #Quotes, #Rapture, #RaptureReady, #Repent, #Request, #Restream, #Revelation, #Rumble, #Salvation, #ScreenCast, #Scripture, #SecondComing, #Slide, #SlideShow, #SocialMedia, #Soon, #SpiritualWarfare, #Stream, #StreamCast, #StreamYard, #Sunday, #Testimony, #Testimonies, #Thankful, #Tribulation, #Truth, #Twitter, #Verse, #VerseOfTheDay, #Video, #VideoPad, #Vimeo, #Water, #WakeUp, #WordOfGod, #Worship, #Yeshua, #YouTube, #YouTubeLIVE,

biblegospelversejesusprophecyrapturescripturerepentappetizer
