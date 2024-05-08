SAVE ACT Press Conference - Rep. Chip Roy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨Rep. Roy announces the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act to protect U.S. elections. “The most fundamental thing you can do to destroy the rule of law and to destroy our republic is to undermine faith in elections.”
Rep. Chip Roy: “The rule of law is what attracts immigrants to want to come to the U.S, yet we’re undermining it every single day.”