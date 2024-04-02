Pets in Love





Don't Waste Time For Me! Poor Dog Tearfully Gave Up and Waited for The End

I wonder how long it will take to not see these situations? Are they pitiful or worthy of being abandoned?

Do they feel suffering and hatred for humans?

This dog has a large body, but it is easy to see that he is severely malnourished. ribs were exposed and eyes could not be opened wide.

I don't know how long this dog lay here, but it seemed very tired and wanted to give up. According to the rescue staff, this is a female dog, she is about 8-10 years old

It lay there and obediently waited for everything to happen. Rescuers approached her easily, but to ensure safety they were required to muzzle her and put her in the car.

rescue workers took her to a veterinary clinic not far away. This clinic has helped save hundreds of stray dogs every year, and there are also many cases that do not survive. Hope this dog will be lucky

They named it Snow. Snow was given fluids, injections and an ultrasound right after arriving at the clinic.





