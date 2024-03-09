© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Sumy region, intelligence officers discovered a concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants in a forest area in the village of Basovka. There they equipped trenches, dugouts and installed equipment for launching FPV drones. The position did not last long and was soon destroyed by Russian artillery.