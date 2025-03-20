Christ your life | Apostle Summit | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

Discover the profound connection between God and humanity in this transformative message, exploring the journey of becoming one with the Word. Through scripture, we’ll uncover Jesus’ desire for unity with you, revealing how His glory and presence reside within you.





Reflect on key biblical moments—from the apostles’ faith to the manifestation of God’s power in their lives—and recognize that you, too, carry His essence. With insights from Acts and Corinthians, you’ll learn to strengthen your inner man and allow God’s light to shine through you, even in the midst of challenges.





Emphasizing the power of prayer, this message will encourage you to deepen your relationship with God, fostering spiritual growth and revelation. Join us for an inspiring discussion on embracing your divine identity and living as a vessel of Christ’s presence in the world.





Christ your life

Apostle Summit

Prophetic Time | 10 March 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/KDUDk-MbwPk





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/tQ5actnrjCY





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/2DKfg26BX24





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/R1TGkL-sDTU





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/niLrrImOQmQ





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290





(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore





https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici





https://tr.ee/SOW









– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit