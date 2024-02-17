© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Ask, Pharmacist Ben Answers: Live Health Concerns Q&A on DailywithDoc 2/16/24
Pharmacist Ben Fuchs explains how nutrients, in a non-toxic way, conforming to the Hippocratic Oath, of helping the body restore itself to a healthier state. In this complex world, how Dr. Wallach and Youngevity have simplified the process of people restoring their bodies to better health. Pharmacist Ben pays homage to Dr. Wallach on how he has done this.
Pharmacist Ben takes questions and explains;
Genes and the relation to our cells.
Dysglycemia/Blood Sugar & how our eyes are very often susceptible to damage. One example being Macular Degeneration.
Our Digestive System becoming compromised.
The magnificence of the i26 product.
The second (2nd) weight gain hormone – Estrogen - The most powerful hormone.
The importance of keeping a food diary.
The effects of having an overactive nervous system.
