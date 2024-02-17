You Ask, Pharmacist Ben Answers: Live Health Concerns Q&A on DailywithDoc 2/16/24

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs explains how nutrients, in a non-toxic way, conforming to the Hippocratic Oath, of helping the body restore itself to a healthier state. In this complex world, how Dr. Wallach and Youngevity have simplified the process of people restoring their bodies to better health. Pharmacist Ben pays homage to Dr. Wallach on how he has done this.

Pharmacist Ben takes questions and explains;

Genes and the relation to our cells.

Dysglycemia/Blood Sugar & how our eyes are very often susceptible to damage. One example being Macular Degeneration.

Our Digestive System becoming compromised.

The magnificence of the i26 product.

The second (2nd) weight gain hormone – Estrogen - The most powerful hormone.

The importance of keeping a food diary.

The effects of having an overactive nervous system.





STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





** Now on Apple TV

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926





** Now on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections





** Now on Roku TV

https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca





Follow Us On Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews





Follow Us On Facebook: / criticalhealthnews





Follow Us On YouTube:/ @criticalhealthnews





⁠Follow Us On Twitter: / dailywithdoc





Follow Us On iHeartRadio:

https://iheart.com/podcast/119135605/⁠

⁠

Follow Us On Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...





Follow Us On Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





Follow Us On CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?...





Follow Us On RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/dailywithdoc-...





Follow Us On Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264...





⁠Follow Us On Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





Follow Us On Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da... ⁠





Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com





#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION