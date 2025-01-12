Leftist Democrat Policies Lead to the Destructive LA Fires. Can We Return to COMMON SENSE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The leftist progressive stranglehold over California and Los Angeles lead to the other destruction of Pacific Palisades and other areas. They want to blame climate change, but it's the fault of blue lawmakers that the insurance companies ran away and cancelled policies and that there was tremendous kindling for the fires while water was unavailable. Thanks DEI