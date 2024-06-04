Scott Ritter - US Gov't is Afraid of the True Message – RT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former US intelligence officer and RT website contributor Scott Ritter has been removed from a flight in New York by the American authorities as he was en route to Russia to attend an economic forum.
Earlier he told us about what exactly happened in the airport.
US govt is afraid of the true message
Interview for RT
Watch on Odysee CLICK HERE ( https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/ritter_040624:0 )