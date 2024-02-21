CPAC 2024 | Steve Bannon addresses the Converging Crises

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon Highlights The 3 Crises Threatening The World | Steve Bannon says the biggest of the converging crises is the massive amount of global debt, $300 trillion.
"That will converge in a couple of years and lead to a massive financial crisis that will dwarf 2008 and what happened in 1929," Bannon said. "Right now we don't have a political class who can deal with that." Bannon also warned of the beginnings of a kinetic third World War on the Eurasian landmass that has many of the attributes of even the Second World War. "Underlying all that is a mass invasion of Europe and the United States," Bannon added. "Governments will fall because of that. The populist and nationalist movement will be a solution."
