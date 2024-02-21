BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CPAC 2024 | Steve Bannon addresses the Converging Crises
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
74 views • 02/21/2024

Steve Bannon Highlights The 3 Crises Threatening The World  |   Steve Bannon says the biggest of the converging crises is the massive amount of global debt, $300 trillion. 


"That will converge in a couple of years and lead to a massive financial crisis that will dwarf 2008 and what happened in 1929," Bannon said. "Right now we don't have a political class who can deal with that." Bannon also warned of the beginnings of a kinetic third World War on the Eurasian landmass that has many of the attributes of even the Second World War. "Underlying all that is a mass invasion of Europe and the United States," Bannon added. "Governments will fall because of that. The populist and nationalist movement will be a solution."


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
war roomsteve bannoncpac 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy