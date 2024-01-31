WHOA UNTO YE LAWYERS/LIARS A BAR MEMBER OUTS THIS CORRUPT SOCIETY

A man reached out to me who is now a BAR member... this is their letter routing out this corrupt criminal maggot society that is and has committed massive constructive fraud against we the people... the BAR must be wiped of the face of this earth it is corrupt to the core and has NOTHING to do with law... legal does NOT apply to a man or woman or people... wake up... this corrupt society is involved in blocking massive truth trying to seek justice surrounding covid 19 IS A LIE... never existed and they are protecting the maggots like Trudeau and Tam and many worldwide who are all involved in democide.





MasterPeace Human Consciousness Support

LINK TO PURCHASE & SUPPORT Christopher James: https://bit.ly/awcmasterpeace





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."