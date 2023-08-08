Australia Senator Stands Up To Washington Over Julian Assange - FREE ASSANGE‼️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia Stands Up To Washington Over Assange
Senator Malcolm Roberts said that "If the United States government is making an example of Julian Assange -an Australian, not an American citizen - to dissuade other journalists from publishing the truth about illegal US government activity, then it is the job of the Australian government to protect him." 🇦🇺
☝️☝️☝️ Still weak! Pathetic. FREE ASSANGE NOW ‼️