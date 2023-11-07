© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Do we Need God? – The Loss of God and the Decay of Society
Access the transcript and art used in the video - https://academyofideas.com/2023/11/do-we-need-god-the-loss-of-god-and-the-decay-of-society/
Become a Supporting Member - https://academyofideas.com/members/
Mirrored - Academy of Ideas