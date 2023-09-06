Chem Trails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This instrumental, as well as the others presented here can be found on all of the major music streaming platforms including Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, Youtube, etc. These are mainly improvisations giving voice to the inner struggle most of us are experiencing. Through all of this runs the unshaken conviction that God will get us through all of it.
May God's blessings accompany every listener.
messenger7