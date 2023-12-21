Biblical Giants Nephilim Believed to be Alive in Solomon Islands. They Can't Hide This!

World's Amazing Stories





May 2, 2023





Solomon Islands is a sovereign state located in Oceania to the east of Papua New Guinea. Nestled in the midst of vast oceans, these remote islands have long held a mysterious allure for many. Tales of a tribe of giants said to be the offspring of Nephilim, still roaming in these islands continue to spark curiosity and fascination among those who seek to unravel the enigma that surrounds these lands.





