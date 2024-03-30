Melbourne Freedom Rally 30 March 2024 - Bourke Street One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of three videos, this one covering from Parliament House into Bourke Street. We had additional speech support with the help of BlueTooth to our loud speaker playing Senator Malcom Roberts speaking about the digital ID bill that the Australian Senate pushed through with any debate. There is going to be a massive pushback as a result and this is only the beginning of it. We had great support and a positive response.