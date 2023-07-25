The Greatest Behind-The-Scenes Mil Intel Sting Op of All-Time! You Have a Front Row Seat!

Get Your Gold IRA FREE Investor Guide Today! Click Below 👇👇👇





https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html





Call 844-402-0988 TODAY!









Sponsor A Show: [email protected]









We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!









Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!









Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.













GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*









https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews













Donor Box (accepts eChecks)









https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news

















Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot





Here's my Cash App Link:





https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot

















Previous Updates:









Don Jr. "Jack Smith & Biden's DOJ Should Be After The Pedophiles on Epstein's Client List!"









https://rumble.com/v30xh3o-don-jr.-jack-smith-and-bidens-doj-should-be-after-the-pedophiles-on-epstein.html













The Left Thinks God is Blind and Dumb!









https://rumble.com/v30qvy0-the-left-thinks-god-is-blind-and-dumb.html













Q: Something Big is About to Drop! Difficult Truths Will Soon See The Light of Day!









https://rumble.com/v30j2k8-q-something-big-is-about-to-drop-difficult-truths-will-soon-see-the-light-o.html













General Flynn: There Won't Be a 2024 Election! Black Swan Event Coming!









https://rumble.com/v2zkuym-general-flynn-there-wont-be-a-2024-election-black-swan-event-coming.html