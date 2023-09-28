Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/mccain-obama-rick-warren





More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





This week’s item is from The New York Times, July 21, 2008, with a headline:“McCain and Obama Agree to Attend Mega-Church Forum”The following are excerpts:It has taken a man of God, perhaps, to do what nobody else has been able to do since the general election season began: get Barack Obama and John McCain together on the same stage before their party conventions later this summer.Rick Warren, the author of the best selling book, The Purpose Driven Life said he had called each man personally to invite him to his event, which will focus on how they make decisions, and on some of Mr. Warren’s main areas of focus, like AIDS, poverty and the environment.Mr. Warren’s event will have as a co-sponsor, Faith in Public Life, the multi-denominational religious group that held a compassion forum at MessiahCollege in April, featuring Mr. Obama and Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton.Mr. Warren said he would devise his questions with input from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian leaders associated with the group.





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall