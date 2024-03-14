VIDEO - Martyred Monk, March 12, Testifies of His AMAZING MEETING WITH CHRIST Prior to His Martyrdom

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Mar 13, 2024





Fr Takla, one of the three martyred monks today in South Africa was a witness, seeing Christ in a literal sense. The monks were killed Tuesday at the Saint Mark the Apostle and Saint Samuel the Confessor Monastery in Cullinan, a town east of the capital, Pretoria. Masked terrorists entered the monastery, where the monks were dragged, slaughtered, and stabbed to death. Nowthey has joined Christ for eternity, may their intercessions be with us all.





