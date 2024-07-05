Episode 98: Truth Seekers Radio Show Interview w/ Susan Bradford - Saudi Swindle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angeline Marie interviews Susan Bradford regarding her latest book, "The Saudi Swindle: How the Deception Surrounding Saudi Oil Gave Rise to the Green New Steal, the Looting of Nations, and a Global Lockdown."
Susan Bradford explores the deception behind the Saudi petro-dollar which gave rise to an urgency to address climate change, BRICS, and a worldwide lockdown as global planners forged new strategy to keep global development on track.
Buy the book at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Saudi-Swindle-Deception-Surrounding-Lockdown/dp/B0D77Q51L1