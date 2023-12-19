SHaDoWCa7 sings Cowboy Church (Whiskey Lullaby - Alison Krauss & Brad Paisley)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on December 23, 2020 along with her original description:

"The Lord gave me the words to this song after I attended my first “Cowboy Church” service at the TN Dude and Guest Ranch on November 14th, 2020 in Sequatchie Valley, Dunlap Tennessee. And YES! I had to go back the following week to spend a full afternoon with the horses at the ranch! ♥ What a wonderful experience! I can’t wait to go back! ♥"

New lyrics written by Destiny Cross: "Cowboy Church"

A melody softly singing in Sequatchie, Tennessee, of victory!

In a stable I was saved eternally!

No matter where you find yourself, seek the Lord's way first,

He will heal your broken heart like mine,

When I found that "Cowboy Church" and heard the Truth!

I thank God that He forgives the sinner!

How marvelous the love He has for you!

Life is hard, but Jesus' love is bigger,

Than all the scars we've carried from our youth,

Jesus gave His life between the timbers,

He took our shame to bury in a tomb,

And if we give our life and heart to Jesus,

He'll mend our brokenness and make us new!

The night was young, but somehow I knew my life had just begun,

There on my knees with a prayer I swear the good Lord's way to keep!

In the presence of sweet strangers praising Jesus hand-in-hand,

While the good Lord's message filled the air from the preacher man,

I found the Truth!

How is it that God forgives the sinner?

When all we are is pain and misery,

What great love that God alone delivers!

What amazing grace to save a wretch like me!

How is it that God does not remember,

All the sin that stains and haunts our memories?

He see's every failure as a winner,

When we surrender everything down on our knees!

Amazing Grace how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me!

I was lost but now I’m found, I was blind but now I see!

Amazing Grace how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me!

I was lost but now I’m found, I was blind but now I see!

