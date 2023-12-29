⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(23 – 29 December 2023)

▫️In the period from 23 to 29 Dec 2023, the AFs of the RU FED inflicted 50 group strikes & 1 massive strike with high-precision weapons & UAVs on the military indust facilities, military airfield infrastructure, arsenals, storage sites for artillery ammo, uncrewed surface vehicles, weapons & military hardware, as well as enemy POL bases.

The locations of the AFU units, nationalist formations & foreign mercs were hit. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ Kupyansk direction, units the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line in several sectors and repelled 27 AFU attacks.

Aviation & artill inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brig, 25th Airborne Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig, 30th, 43rd, 60th & 115th mechd brigs near Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Petropavlovka & Kupyansk (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses over the week amounted to more than 265 UKR troops, 1 tank, 1 armoured fight vehic, 18 motor vehics & 5 field artill guns.

▫️ Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr GOFs supported by aviation and artillery improved the situation along the front line and repelled 13 AFU attacks.

In addition, units of the AFU 24th, 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades, 100th, 125th territorial defence brigs, 12th Special Ops Brigade & 5th UKR Natl Guard Brigade were engaged close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Torskoye, Grigorovka (DPR) & Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 1,205 Ukrainian troops, 6 tanks, 12 armoured fight vehics, 12 motor vehics, and 13 field artil guns.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery liberated Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Assault detachments of the Southern MD's 8th Army 150th motorised rifle division and 1st Army Corps 5th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade made the most significant contribution to liberating the city.

Over the week, in this direction Russian troops repelled 34 enemy attacks and inflicted losses on AFU units close to Kurdyumovka, Kleschcheyevka, Krasnoye, Andreyevka, and Georgievka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 1,675 Ukrainian troops, seven tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, 29 motor vehicles, one Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS, and 49 field artillery guns.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOFs repelled three enemy attacks.

Aviation and artillery inflicted losses on units of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 72nd Mechanised Brigade, and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Novomikhailovka, Vodyanoye, Paraskoveyevka, and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).The AFU losses amounted to more than 675 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, & 15 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the RU GOFs engaged in active defence, during which repelled two AFU attacks near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region). Moreover, the RU Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 33rd, 65th & 118th mechd brigades near Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Belogorye, Novodanilovka & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 475 UKR troops, one tank, six armoured fight vehicles, 20 motor vehics, & 12 field artill guns.▫️ In Kherson direction, the enemy's attempts to cross the Dnepr River and to land on the left bank and islands were thwarted by complex fire strikes and preventive actions of the RU Armed Forces.In addition, aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th, 36th, 38th marines brigades, 124th, 126th territorial DEF brigades near Berislav, Tyaginka, Tokarevka, Nikolskoye, Zmievka, & Chernobayevka (Kherson reg).The AFU losses amounted to up to 390 UKR troops, 25 motor vehicles, 17 motorboats, & 22 field artill guns.

▫️Over week, 43 UKR servicemen surrendered, 22 of them in Kupyansk direction.

OPl-Tactical & Missile Troops of the RU GOFs eliminated combat vehicles of AD systems, namely, 1 Norwegian-made NASAMS, 1 German-made IRIS-T, 1 French-made Crotale-NG, 1 S-300 AD syst radar, & 3 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar stations.Aviation & AD units intercepted 10 enemy aircraft & 2 helicopters over week, including ` MiG-29, 2 Su-27, 3 Su-24, 3 Su-25, & 2 UKR Air Force Mi-8 helicopters.

In addition, 33 HIMARS & Uragan MLRS projectiles, 4 HARM anti-radiation missiles, 1 JDAM guided bombs, one Neptune anti-ship missile, and 251 UAVs were shot down.



📊 In total, 564 airplanes and 263 helicopters, 10,206 unmanned aerial vehicles, 445 air defence missile systems, 14,383 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,190 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,564 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 16,833 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.